Madhya Pradesh CM announces ex-gratia for kins of those killed in clash in Raisen

Day after a person was killed and several injured in a clash between two groups in Khamaria village, Silbani tehsil in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for the kins of the deceased.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Hamidia hospital in Bhopal where he met people who were injured in clashes in Raisen.

Speaking toafter meeting the injured and taking stock of the situation, the Chief Minister said, "One person has died while two persons are critically injured. Stringent action will be taken against the perpetrators. We will make sure that injured are given free treatment."

"Rs 5 lakhs will be given to the family of deceased, Rs 2 lakhs to severely injured and Rs 50,000 to moderately injured," he said.

In a viral video, it is believed that two boys of a group had a dispute with a few people of another group. Following the issue, they had a clash wherein a few opened fire leaving several injured.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor