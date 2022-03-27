Madhya Pradesh CM assures MBBS courses in Hindi language, revamps flagship schemes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that the state government will ensure that the Medical (MBBS) courses will get conducted in the Hindi language to benefit students.

On the second day of the Madhya Pradesh government's 'Chintan Shivir' in the hill station of Pachmarhi, Chouhan said, "We will start imparting education for Medical courses in Hindi. It will benefit students from the poorer and middle classes background."

Among various other announcements, the CM also announced the relaunch of his government's flagship schemes Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana and Ladli Lakshmi Yojana.

'Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana' will be started in a new manner from April 21 along with 'Ladli Lakshmi Yojana' that will begin from May 2 onward," said Chouhan.

Under the revamped Kanya Vivah Yojana, the amount allocated to each bride has been increased from 51,000 to 55,000. The everyday household items will also be gifted to the Bride under the scheme.

After the deliberation with his Cabinet Minister, CM Chouhan announced that the state government will facilitate the Pilgrimage visit to Senior Citizens and the scheme will also be launched again.

"'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana' will be started again from April 18. We'll look into the arrangement of 'Tirth Yatra' (Pilgrimage) for destinations far away for the elderly through flights," said MP CM.

Further, he announced that the State government has taken the decision that 50 per cent weightage in police recruitment will be to the physical strength of the candidate along with a written exam.

The Madhya Pradesh Council of Ministers is holding a two-day long brainstorming session under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the hill station Pachmarhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

