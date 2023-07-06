Madhya Pradesh CM has lunch with urination case victim

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 6 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had lunch with urination case victim Dashmat Rawat at the CM House in Bhopal on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met the victim of the Sidhi urination incident at CM house in the state capital, Bhopal, and had lunch with him. Chouhan welcomed the victim, Dashmat Rawat, and also washed his feet as a mark of respect.

He also apologized to the victim for the incident and said he was deeply disturbed and filled with pain after seeing the video.

"My heart is filled with pain; Dashmat ji this is an attempt to share your pain. Also, I apologize to you. For me, only people are god," CM Chouhan wrote after meeting the victim.

CM Chouhan met with the victim Dasmat Rawat at CM House. During this, the chief minister washed Dashmat's feet as a mark of respect, put tilak on his forehead, and garlanded him. He also honoured him by offering a Shawl, Sriphal, and the idol of lord Ganesha. Besides, CM fed Dashmat with his own hand on the occasion.

After that CM Chouhan also planted saplings with him at a smart city park in the state capital.

Speaking to ANI, CM Chouhan said, "For me, the poor are God and people are like God to me. Serving the people is equal to worshipping God for us and we believe that God resides in every human being. I was pained by the inhuman incident that happened with Dashmat Rawat. I believe in my conscience that only the poor are worthy of worship for us and insulting the poor means insulting all of us."

"To reduce the pain in my mind, I called Dashmat here today. I washed his feet so that I could reduce the pain that was in my mind. The one who commits a crime has no religion, no caste, no party and therefore severe punishment was given to the one who did injustice and tried to reduce the pain of the one to whom injustice was done by hugging him," CM Chouhan said.

Notably, in a viral video of the incident, the accused Pravesh Shukla (30) was seen urinating on Rawat.

After meeting with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CM's residence in Bhopal on Thursday, the Sidhi urination case victim Dashmat Rawat said that he met with the minister and it felt good.

"I met the minister, it felt good. He (CM Chouhan) called up my family and spoke to my family. I felt good. Now, I am going back after meeting him," Rawat told ANI.

When asked about the incident and why the accused Pravesh Rawat (30) urinated on him, Rawat said, "What to say, nothing now. Whatever happened, had happened."

Soon after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday, CM Shivraj Chouhan took cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action, including slapping the National Security Act (NSA) on the accused.

The accused, Shukla was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday and was booked under the NSA. An order in this regard was issued by Sidhi Collector, Saket Malviya, and the accused was sent to Central Jail Rewa.

The accused's illegal construction was also demolished by the local administration on the same day.

