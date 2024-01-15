Madhya Pradesh Crime: Drunk Father Kills Newborn Son in Betul After Being Upset About Not Having Daughter

A drunk man in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district allegedly killed his newborn son as he was disappointed about not having a daughter. The accused expressed his disappointment, stating that he had hoped for a daughter since he already had two sons, according to an official who spoke to the news agency PTI. The incident occurred in Bajjarwad village under Kotwali police station limits on Sunday evening.

Investigations revealed that the accused, Anil Uikey, was inebriated when he beat up his wife and snatched their 12-day-old son from her, Kotwali police station in-charge Anil Uikey said. The woman fled the spot, scared of further beating, and when she returned home later, she found the baby dead inside their hut, he said.

There were strangulation marks on the baby's neck, the official said. A first information report (FIR) was registered against Uikey under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and he was placed under arrest, he said, as reported by PTI. During the interrogation, the accused stated that he already had two sons and had hoped to have a daughter when his third son was born, the official mentioned.