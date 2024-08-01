Madhya Pradesh: Diarrhoea Claims 17 Lives in 3 Districts Amid Rainy Season

Seventeen people have died from diarrhoea across three districts in the Jabalpur division of Madhya Pradesh during the ongoing rainy season, according to a health official on Thursday. Among the fatalities, Jabalpur and Mandla districts each reported six deaths, while Dindori district recorded five.

A total of 800 people fell ill due to diarrhoea, Sanjay D Mishra, regional director of health services, told PTI.

These deaths occurred in the one-and-a-half months, he said. According to Mishra, Dindori district reported the highest number of diarrhoea cases, with approximately 350 patients, of whom five have died. Mandla recorded around 180 cases, while Jabalpur registered 150 cases across the Kundam, Sihora, and Patan blocks. Tests on patients have revealed water contamination in some areas.

Mishra advised people to drink only boiled water and to cover their food to prevent further issues. He said the importance of maintaining hygiene. In response to the outbreak, the supply of borewell water in affected areas has been halted, and water is now being delivered via tankers. Health workers are stationed in these areas, and medicines are being distributed.

