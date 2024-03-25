Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain During Holi Celebrations; 13 Injured (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 25, 2024 08:09 AM2024-03-25T08:09:38+5:302024-03-25T08:09:44+5:30

Holi celebrations at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain took a tragic turn early on Monday, March 25, as a fire ...

Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain During Holi Celebrations; 13 Injured (Watch Video)

Holi celebrations at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain took a tragic turn early on Monday, March 25, as a fire broke out in the 'garbhagriha' (sanctum sanctorum) of during the Bhasma Aarti ceremony in morning. According to District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, the fire erupted while offering Bhasma Aarti, a ritual involving holy ash. "Thirteen people, including priests, sustained injuries in the incident," informed Singh, adding that they are receiving medical treatment at the District Hospital.

Visuals From the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

Visuals From Hospital

Priest Ashish Sharma said that the fire is suspected to have originated from the 'gulaal' (colored powder) used during Holi festivities "Traditional Holi celebrations were underway at the temple when the fire spread rapidly within the garbhagriha," said Sharma. "Thankfully, the fire was contained quickly, but several priests suffered burns and are currently undergoing treatment," said Ashish Sharma of Mahakal Temple.

