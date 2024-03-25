Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain During Holi Celebrations; 13 Injured (Watch Video)

Holi celebrations at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain took a tragic turn early on Monday, March 25, as a fire broke out in the 'garbhagriha' (sanctum sanctorum) of during the Bhasma Aarti ceremony in morning. According to District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, the fire erupted while offering Bhasma Aarti, a ritual involving holy ash. "Thirteen people, including priests, sustained injuries in the incident," informed Singh, adding that they are receiving medical treatment at the District Hospital.

Visuals From the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

13 people injured in a fire that broke out in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple during bhasma aarti today. Holi celebrations were underway here when the incident occurred. The injured have been admitted to District Hospital.





Visuals From Hospital

People admitted to District Hospital in Ujjain after a fire broke out in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple during bhasma aarti. Holi celebrations were underway here when the incident occurred.

Priest Ashish Sharma said that the fire is suspected to have originated from the 'gulaal' (colored powder) used during Holi festivities "Traditional Holi celebrations were underway at the temple when the fire spread rapidly within the garbhagriha," said Sharma. "Thankfully, the fire was contained quickly, but several priests suffered burns and are currently undergoing treatment," said Ashish Sharma of Mahakal Temple.