Madhya Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Destroys 3-Storey Garment Factory in Jabalpur; Damages Estimated at ₹1 Crore

A massive fire broke out around noon on Tuesday at the Classic Cloth Store, a three-storey warehouse located in Rahwasi Colony near Malviya Chowk in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The blaze quickly spread through the building, engulfing large quantities of ready-made school uniforms and other textile materials stored inside. Fire Department teams rushed to the spot and have been battling the flames for over an hour. Dense smoke billowing from the warehouse has raised concerns among nearby residents, though no casualty reports have been confirmed so far.

Municipal Commissioner also arrived at the site to assess the situation and oversee the firefighting efforts. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire, while efforts continue to bring the blaze under control.The factory is reportedly owned by Tarun Jain, who also runs the Classic Showroom. Police personnel and the municipal team are present at the site. According to the owner, and Free Press Journal report, the fire has caused a loss of more than ₹1 crore.