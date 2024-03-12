Madhya Pradesh: Forest Department Official Reprimanded for Mistreating Energy Department Staff

In Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, the Deputy Divisional Officer of the Forest Department, Suresh Ahiwar, is facing disciplinary action after a video of him misbehaving with Assistant Managers of the Energy Department went viral. The incident occurred due to Ahiwar's frustration over power cuts affecting the Bamori Forest Department office and his residence. In a drunken state, he caused a disturbance at the residence of Energy Department Assistant Managers, verbally abusing and threatening to kill Piyush Kumar, an official of the Energy Department.

The video of this incident circulated on social media, revealing Suresh Ahiwar's erratic behavior and claims of being divine. Subsequently, DFO Akshay Rathod submitted a written statement urging higher authorities to take action against Ahiwar. Responding to this, the state government has suspended Suresh Ahiwar under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Transactions) Act, 1965.

In his defense, Suresh Ahiwar stated that he had cleared dues of Rs 1 lakh 12 thousand to the electricity distribution department, but the department allegedly continued with power cuts.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Energy Department official Piyush Kumar is facing a police complaint for misbehaving with a female employee at his residence. The situation seems to be evolving with multiple issues concerning the behavior of both Suresh Ahiwar and Piyush Kumar coming to light.