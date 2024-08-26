Madhya Pradesh Government Allocates Rs 20 Crore Each to Kerala and Tripura for Disaster Relief

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a financial aid package of Rs 20 crore each for Kerala and Tripura in response to the natural calamities affecting these states. The assistance aims to support the recovery and relief efforts in the disaster-stricken regions.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced via a post on the social media platform 'X' that several states, including Madhya Pradesh, have been impacted by heavy rains, floods, and landslides. In the past few days, Tripura and Kerala have faced particularly severe natural disasters.

देश में मध्यप्रदेश सहित विभिन्न राज्य भीषण वर्षा, बाढ़ एवं भूस्खलन से प्रभावित हैं। पिछले कुछ दिनों में त्रिपुरा व केरल राज्य में भीषण प्राकृतिक आपदा की घटनाएँ हुई हैं; जिसमें बड़े स्तर पर जन-धनहानि होना अत्यंत दुखद है।



On the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, I have decided to release Rs. 20 crore each on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government to the state governments of Tripura and Kerala to provide relief in this severe disaster, he posted on X.

Expressing solidarity, the Chief Minister stated, "In this time of crisis, the Madhya Pradesh government stands with Kerala and Tripura. My heartfelt sympathies are with those affected by the disaster. I pray to Lord Shri Krishna for a swift recovery from this challenging situation."

