Madhya Pradesh: 'Illegally built' structure of accused in Damoh gangrape bulldozed

Four accused have been arrested in connection with an alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh area, officials said on Friday.

"Three accused were arrested earlier. One more accused, identified as Kaushal Kishore Choubey was arrested on Friday," P Kurmi, Raneh Police Station in-charge, Damoh said.

"A minor girl was raped by four people," the official informed.

Police said they removed an illegal structure of the rape accused, Kaushal K Choubey, with a bulldozer which he had allegedly encroached on government land.

In September 2022, the Houses of the three accused in the Rewa gang rape case were demolished by authorities in Madhya Pradesh.

A girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on September 16 near the famous Ashtbhuji temple.

The police had said that the victim had gone to the temple with her friend where the accused committed the heinous act and also beat the victim and her friend and snatched their mobile phones.

In March 2022, the house of the main accused of the gang rape of a 28-year-old was demolished following the order of the district administration in the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh.

"In the view of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's zero tolerance for heinous crimes like rape and murder, the investigation led by police and district administration revealed that Shadab Usmani (alias Abdul) had constructed a house illegally over his farmland and it has been demolished," Vandana Vaidya, District Collector, Shahdol had told ANI.

The 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in the Sohagpur police station area in Shahdol.

( With inputs from ANI )

