Madhya Pradesh: Rescue operation underway to save 8-year-old boy trapped in borewell

Efforts to rescue an eight-year-old boy, who fell in a 55-feet deep borewell in Mandavi village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, continued during the night.

The rescue operation is underway at the spot. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home guard, and Police teams are at the spot.

Eight-year-old Tanmay Sahu fell into a 55-ft deep borewell at around 5 pm on Tuesday.

The SDRF teams rushed from Bhopal and Hoshangabad for the rescue of the child.

Speaking to ANI, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jaiswal said that it might take another two-three hours to rescue the child.

However, the child is not responding as he might have become unconscious.

"The rescue operation is underway since we received the information. Efforts are being made to take out the child. At 2:30 am in the night SDRF, Home guards, Police teams are at the spot to rescue the child. It might take another two-three hours. The child is not responding; he might have become unconscious. He is at 40 feet. Our teams are working," said ADM.

Tanmay's father, Sunil Sahu said that while playing at the farm he went to another field where the borewell was open and he fell into it.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was said to be taking minute-by-minute updates on the operation to rescue the child.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

