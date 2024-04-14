Madhya Pradesh Restaurant Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs Indore Restro, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video)

The fire incident at the restaurant in AB Road, Indore, has sparked chaos and concern among locals and authorities alike. Firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene to combat the blaze, employing all necessary measures to contain and extinguish the flames.

Witnesses reported seeing thick plumes of smoke billowing from the restaurant, heightening the urgency of the situation. The prompt response from fire tenders and emergency services has been crucial in preventing the fire from spreading further and minimizing potential damage. Efforts are underway to ascertain the cause of the fire and assess the extent of damage to the establishment. Further updates regarding the situation are expected as firefighting operations continue and investigations unfold.