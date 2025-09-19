Madhya Pradesh: Sabalgarh SDM Suspended After Complaint of Harassment, Illegal Transfers; CM Issues Orders on X

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has directed strict action against Sabalgarh SDM Arvind Mahaur after receiving serious complaints of misconduct. The suspension order was issued via his official X handle, where the CM noted that Mahaur had misbehaved with a young woman and allegedly carried out illegal transfers of patwaris. Following these instructions, Chambal Commissioner was asked to initiate disciplinary proceedings. The matter surfaced during a public hearing at the Morena Collectorate on Tuesday when the victim’s family submitted a complaint with supporting video evidence to Collector Ankit Asthana, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

MP CM Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) posts, "सबलगढ़ (मुरैना) के एसडीएम अरविन्द माहौर के विरुद्ध महिला से अभद्र व्यवहार एवं नियमविरुद्ध पटवारियों के तबादले करने की गंभीर शिकायतों के संज्ञान में आने के पश्चात् एसडीएम को तत्काल निलंबित करने के निर्देश दिये हैं। इस प्रकरण में कमिश्नर… pic.twitter.com/yl6Y5xaQQS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

Family Alleges Threats, Abusive Calls, and Harassment by SDM

According to the complaint, the SDM allegedly obtained the young woman’s phone number and had been calling her late at night for over a year, using abusive and vulgar language. When she stopped answering his calls, he reportedly began threatening her relatives, reported Dainik Bhaskar. The family stated that Mahaur even visited the brother-in-law’s shop in Sabalgarh and threatened to implicate them in false cases. He allegedly boasted about being the most powerful officer in the region. These accusations raised alarm, with the family pleading for immediate justice and protection against ongoing harassment, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

Video Evidence Submitted to Collector Strengthens Case

In the complaint, the family presented a video clip that shows SDM Arvind Mahaur using objectionable language and verbally abusing individuals. In the footage, he can be heard asking the woman’s brother-in-law offensive questions and making inappropriate remarks about family members, reported Dainik Bhaskar. The video added credibility to the family’s claims, further pressing the authorities to act without delay. The woman also told officials that the harassment had become unbearable, and the family warned they might resort to collective suicide if no action was taken soon, emphasizing the severity of the psychological pressure they faced, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

SDM Denies Allegations, Later Shifted From Sabalgarh

Initially, SDM Arvind Mahaur dismissed the allegations, stating that he had no knowledge of such complaints and did not know the family personally, reported Dainik Bhaskar. However, he later admitted that he had been informed of the accusations through the Collector’s office. In response, Collector Ankit Asthana promptly removed Mahaur from Sabalgarh and attached him to headquarters, reported Dainik Bhaskar. Megha Tiwari has now been appointed as the new SDM of Sabalgarh. The state government has made it clear that strict disciplinary action will follow, with instructions already issued to the Commissioner to ensure accountability in this case.