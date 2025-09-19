Empowering Youth Through Skills Is PM Modi’s Vision, Says Mangal Prabhat Lodha at NCVET–Maharashtra Workshop

Maharashtra’s Minister for Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to empower every young Indian with strong skills so that no one feels inferior in society. Speaking at the NCVET–Maharashtra Capacity Building and Awareness Workshop held in Mumbai, Lodha said skill development is not just about jobs but also about confidence and dignity. He noted that by focusing on vocational training and future-ready skills, India can prepare its youth to meet global challenges while contributing effectively to national development.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: An NCVET–Maharashtra workshop was organized in Mumbai to promote vocational training and future skills.



Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha says, "It is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that every youth in India should be so skilled that in life they… pic.twitter.com/HZ4qlXbf0m — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2025

The workshop, hosted on September 19 at the Sahyadri State Guest House in Malabar Hill, was jointly organized by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Maharashtra’s Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department. It brought together stakeholders from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli to strengthen vocational education initiatives. Sessions covered skilling policies, regulatory frameworks, and the importance of maintaining quality standards in training, along with emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence and Green Hydrogen.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s commitment under Lodha’s leadership, the event encouraged collaboration between states, industries, and educational institutions to mainstream vocational training. Officials from NCVET and MSDE joined the discussions, underscoring convergence of skilling programs and future skill development strategies. Lodha reiterated that Maharashtra would serve as a role model in implementing such initiatives, ensuring that young people are job-ready, globally competitive, and confident in their abilities. The workshop provided direction and vision for empowering the youth, aligning state efforts with the national agenda of skill-based growth.