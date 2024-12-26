Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Three Dead, Several Injured as Electricity Tower Falls During Replacement in Sidhi (Watch Video)

A tragic incident occurred On Tuesday, in a village in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh, when a broken electricity tower fell during a replacement operation. This collapse resulted in the deaths of three people, with several others injured.

According to PTI, the accident happened while workers were trying to remove an old electricity tower. The weakened structure unexpectedly gave way, causing the casualties and injuries.

Sidhi Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravindra Verma confirmed the incident, stating, "During the tower replacement work in a village, a dilapidated tower suddenly collapsed, killing three individuals. A few others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment."

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: At least three people were killed when an electricity tower collapsed during shifting in Sidhi town. Here's what SP Ravindra Verma said.



Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for care.