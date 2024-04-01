Madhya Pradesh: Supreme Court Refuses To Stay ASI Survey On Disputed Site of Bhojshala Complex Dhar

Supreme Court refuses to stay ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) survey in the disputed sites Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Masjid of Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

Supreme Court issues notice on plea against Madhya Pradesh High Court order directing the Archeological Survey of India to conduct a survey in the disputed site "Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Masjid". Supreme Court in an interim direction says no action should be taken without its permission on the basis of the outcome of the survey. Supreme Court clarifies that no physical excavation should be taken in disputed sites which will change its character.

About Bhojshala complex Dispute

Bhojshala complex is located in Dhar district, has been at the center of a longstanding dispute between Hindus and Muslims regarding its religious significance. The court's decision comes amidst a history of contention over the site, with conflicting claims about whether it is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati or a mosque known as Kamal Maula Mosque.

A Hindu organization filed a petition seeking possession of the Bhojshala complex and prohibiting Muslims from offering namaz there. This petition prompted the Madhya Pradesh High Court to issue notices to the ASI, Centre, and the Bhojshala Committee. The organization demanded the reinstallation of the idol of Goddess Saraswati and exclusive worship rights for Hindus.

Earlier. High Court made decision of allowing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the disputed Bhojshala complex. Bench of Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Devnarayan Mishra ordered a complete scientific investigation, survey and excavation of the Bhojshala Temple cum Kamal Maula Mosque complex.