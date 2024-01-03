Madhya Pradesh: 'Aasha' Cheetah, Named by PM Modi, Gives Birth to Three Cubs at Kuno National Park; Union Minister Shares Video

Good news for India in 2024: A Namibian cheetah named Asha gave birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, January 3. Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav shared a video and a photo welcoming three new members to Kuno National Park.

On Wednesday, the Union Minister took to Twitter, expressing his excitement, "Thrilled to share that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members. The cubs have been born to Namibian Cheetah Aasha." He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Project Cheetah, stating, "This is a roaring success for Project Cheetah, envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodi ji to restore ecological balance. My big congrats to all experts involved in the project, the Kuno wildlife officials, and wildlife enthusiasts across India."

In a landmark development in March 2023, Jwala, one of the female cheetahs brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park, delivered four cubs. However, three of the cubs could not survive the external conditions and, unfortunately, died in March of the same year.

India aims to increase the cheetah population by relocating cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa. In September 2022, PM Modi released the first group of eight cheetahs, brought from Namibia, into quarantine enclosures at Kuno National Park. Regrettably, one female cheetah died due to a kidney ailment. On February 18, a second batch of twelve cheetahs was imported from South Africa and released into the park.