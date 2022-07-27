Madhya Pradesh villager stopped Dalit girl from attending school, get arrested

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested seven persons who allegedly told a Dalit girl not to attend school as other girls were also not studying in the village. The girl also released a video in which it can be seen that her bag was snatched and she was stooped to attend school.

The minor Dalit girl was going to home from school on Saturday afternoon, and she was objected from going to school, told a police officer. When the villagers told her not to attend school, a clash accured between the girl's family and the villagers.



The girl's family also reported the complaint to the local police station after which police arrested seven people on Monday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.



