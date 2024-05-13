Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall and Hail in Malwa-Nimar Region

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating the likelihood of rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds and potential hail, in the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh. This prediction comes as voting is underway in eight constituencies during the fourth and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state. Residents and voters are advised to take necessary precautions as they navigate through the inclement weather conditions while participating in the electoral process.

According to the forecast, there is a possibility of rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and potential hail occurring at isolated locations including Khargone, Khandwa, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Mandsaur, and Neemuch. This weather pattern is expected to persist from 8:30 AM on Monday to 8:30 AM on Tuesday.

Efforts are underway by the Election Commission (EC) and various government agencies to boost voter turnout, which has been adversely affected by factors such as scorching temperatures. In response to the challenge posed by the extreme heat and other reasons, measures are being implemented to encourage greater participation in the ongoing electoral process.

As per poll authorities, an average voter turnout of 32.38 per cent was recorded till 11 am in the Lok Sabha seats of Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa.

