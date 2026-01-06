Madras HC orders lighting of lamp at Thiruparankundram Hill

Chennai, Jan 6 The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld an earlier order directing that the traditional Karthigai Deepam be lit on the hilltop at Thiruparankundram Hill, dismissing an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government and the temple administration.

The verdict was delivered by a Division Bench comprising Justices G. Jayachandran and K.K. Ramakrishnan, which affirmed the order passed by single judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan.

The single judge had earlier directed the temple authorities to permit the lighting of the ceremonial lamp on the hilltop lamp pillar during the annual Karthigai festival.

The dispute originated from a petition seeking permission to light the Karthigai lamp on the hilltop at Thiruparankundram, a site of major religious and cultural significance near Madurai.

The petitioners maintained that lighting the lamp was a long-standing religious practice connected to the temple and the Karthigai Deepam celebrations, and that the practice had historical backing.

Opposing the plea, the state government and the temple administration argued that there was no conclusive proof to establish the existence of a lamp pillar on the hilltop. They also raised concerns that allowing the lamp to be lit could lead to law and order problems, citing sensitivities related to the hill, which also houses a dargah.

During the hearing before the single judge, the petitioners produced documentary material to counter the state government's claims. This included references from a book published in 1961 by the Thiruparankundram temple Devasthanam, which mentioned the lighting of the Karthigai lamp on a lamp pillar located on the hilltop.

Relying on this material, Justice G.R. Swaminathan allowed the petition and directed that the lamp be lit.

Challenging this order, the temple administration and the state government filed an appeal before the Division Bench.

While dismissing the appeal, the Division Bench made strong observations on the state government’s arguments. The court held that the contention that lighting the lamp would disturb law and order was untenable and could not be accepted.

It also rejected the claim that the lamp pillar on the hill belonged to the dargah, stating that such an assertion lacked credible supporting evidence.

The judges further observed that the Madurai district administration had unnecessarily created complications in the matter instead of facilitating a traditional religious practice.

Upholding the single judge’s order in full, the Bench ruled that the direction to light the lamp on Thiruparankundram Hill would continue to remain in force and that the Karthigai lamp must be lit on the hilltop every year during the festival, bringing closure to a long-standing and contentious issue.

