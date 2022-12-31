Madras HC to introduce neutral citation system for its judgments

Madras HC to introduce neutral citation system for its judgments

Chennai, Dec 31 The Madras High Court is set to introduce a neutral citation system for all its judgments uploaded on its official website.

The system will be operational from January 1, 2023, according to a circular issued by P. Dhanbal, Registrar General of the Madras High Court.

"The mode of citation for neutral citation of Madras High Court will be 'Year/MHC/auto generated number'. A unique neutral citation number for every order/ judgment uploaded on the official website will be auto-generated on and from January 1, 2023 and will be available at the top left part of each page of the order/ Judgment which will be the auto generated part of this mode of citation," reads the circular.

An additional search field has also been created under 'Judgments - PDF Judgment' link of the official website to facilitate search of orders/judgments qua neutral in addition to key words, case number, party name, date of order/judgment etc.

The Supreme Court recently constituted a three-member panel of High Court judges to develop and implement a uniform and unique citation for its judgments.

The Kerala High Court recently decided to implement a Unique Neutral Citation Number for all its judgments and orders passed since 1949.

The Delhi High Court also recently introduced a neutral citation system for all its judgments uploaded on the official website of the court.

