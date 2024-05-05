Madras High Court Orders Implementation of E-pass System for Tourist Vehicles to Nilgiris and Kodaikanal

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu state government to implement an e-pass system for vehicles transporting tourists to Nilgiris and Kodaikanal from May 7 to June 30.

According to Nilgiris District Collector M Aruna, a collaboration with TNeGA has resulted in the creation of a software enabling individuals to apply and gain entry into Nilgiris.

Applicants are required to provide basic details such as their name, address, duration of stay, accommodation details, and vehicle information on the website. Upon submission, an ePass containing a QR code will be generated for verification at checkpoints. Local residents are exempt from this requirement.