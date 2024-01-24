Madurai Jallikattu Stadium: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Flags Off Event at Kalaignar Centenary Arena in Keelakaraiv (Watch Video)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off the Jallikattu event on Wednesday, January 24, at the newly constructed Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai district. The new Jallikattu stadium is named after former Chief Minister and late DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, CM MK Stalin, along with others, is seen waving a green flag. Soon after that, a bull comes out in the stadium with a man running behind it with a rope, while Stalin continues to watch the action in the arena. Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier announced the construction of a world-class Jallikattu stadium with a seating capacity of more than 5,000 people in this village at an estimated cost of Rs 44 crore.

Jallikattu Stadium Details

The arena has VIP seating, a museum, a bull shed, a veterinary dispensary, and a health support center to facilitate quick first aid and continuous medical assistance, along with essential amenities for players, spectators, and the media. Before the inauguration ceremony, the Madurai district collector Sangeetha and corporation commissioner held an inspection in the newly constructed Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu arena.