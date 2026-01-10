Magh Mela 2026: UP CM Adityanath offers prayers at holy Ganga river in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Jan 10 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday offered prayers and performed rituals at the Ganga river in Prayagraj, during his visit to the Magh Mela, 2026.

He arrived in Prayagraj on Saturday to review preparations for the upcoming ‘Snan Parv’ at the Magh Mela. During his visit, the Chief Minister participated in Ganga Puja and will be a part of other religious programmes being organised at Sattu Baba’s pandal in the Magh Mela area.

CM Adityanath will also hold a review meeting with officials to assess arrangements for the major bathing festivals, including Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami.

These bathing rituals are expected to draw a large number of devotees from across the country.

After taking a holy dip in the Ganga and performing puja, the Chief Minister will take part in the manifestation ceremony of Shri Jagadguru Ramanandacharya at Sattu Baba’s camp. He is expected to arrive at the pandal shortly, where sadhus and seers have already begun gathering.

According to an official statement, CM Adityanath will also meet sants and religious leaders present at the Magh Mela site. In addition, he will attend a programme organised on the occasion of the 726th birth anniversary of Ramanandacharya.

During his Prayagraj visit, the Chief Minister is also scheduled to visit Rajendra Prasad National Law University.

The 44-day-long Magh Mela began on January 3 at the Sangam in Prayagraj with the auspicious bath on Paush Purnima.

There will be six major bathing occasions during the Magh Mela, which will conclude with the holy bath on Mahashivratri on February 15.

The important bathing dates this year include Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 18, Basant Panchami on January 23, Maghi Purnima on February 1, and Mahashivratri on February 15.

With a massive turnout, elaborate arrangements, and deep spiritual fervour, the grand beginning of Magh Mela–2026 has once again reaffirmed Prayagraj’s status as a timeless centre of faith and culture.

