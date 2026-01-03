Magh Mela opens grandly in Prayagraj amid tight security and devotion

Prayagraj, Jan 3 The country’s largest annual spiritual and cultural congregation, Magh Mela - 2026, commenced on Saturday at Prayagraj with the auspicious Paush Purnima bathing festival. From the early hours of dawn, an overwhelming wave of faith was witnessed at the Sangam and other ghats as lakhs of devotees gathered to take the holy dip.

Despite severe cold conditions, the enthusiasm of pilgrims remained undiminished.

On the occasion of Paush Purnima, devotees continued bathing throughout the day at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati rivers, as well as at various other ghats.

Pilgrims from across the country described the experience as deeply divine. Nisha, who travelled from Rewari in Haryana, said that taking a dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni had spiritually fulfilled her life. She also praised the government’s arrangements for smooth movement and safe bathing.

Similarly, Kalpana Tomar from Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, said that her long-cherished wish of bathing at the Triveni, which remained unfulfilled during the Mahakumbh, was finally realised this time. She appreciated the cleanliness and efficient management of the fair.

Saints and seers from various Sanatan traditions also participated in the first holy dip of the Magh Mela, adding to the spiritual grandeur of the occasion.

With the start of the Magh Mela, the entire religious area resonated with an atmosphere of celebration and devotion. According to officials, more than 2.2 million devotees had completed the sacred bath by 5:00 PM. They also informed that the flow of pilgrims was continuing.

Extensive security measures were put in place following the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Over 1,500 CCTV cameras have been installed across the city and the mela area, with round-the-clock monitoring from a centralised command centre, officials said. Modern equipment, public address systems, watchtowers, and active water police patrols ensured effective crowd management and safety at the ghats.

The traditional Kalpavas, observed every year during the month of Magh on the banks of the holy Ganga, also began with the first bathing festival. More than 400,000 Kalpavasi devotees took the holy dip and formally took vows of austerity, prayer, and self-discipline, which will continue until Maghi Purnima.

The newly developed Prayagwal Nagar, established for Kalpavasis for the first time, came alive with spiritual activities and devotion, transforming the mela area into a vibrant tent city.

With a massive turnout, elaborate arrangements, and deep spiritual fervour, the grand beginning of Magh Mela–2026 has once again reaffirmed Prayagraj’s status as a timeless centre of faith and culture.

