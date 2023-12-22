Magician PC Sorcar Junior at ED office in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 22 Globally acclaimed magician P.C. Sorcar (Junior) arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the central government office (CGO) complex office at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Friday.

Till the time the report was filed the exact reason for his arrival at the ED office was not known.

However, sources aware of the development said that in probability he has been summoned for questioning in relation to his earlier business agreement with the chit fund entity, Tower Group.

On December 7, the ED sleuths took the Tower Group chief Ramendu Chattopadhyay into their custody, and sources said that in probability Sorcar (Junior) has been summoned for fresh questioning in that connection.

In 2021, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths conducted raid and search operations at the magician’s residence. He was even summoned at CBI’s Nizam Palace in central Kolkata and questioned there.

He was then questioned on whether he received any amount from the chit fund entity other than the amount fixed under business agreement with Tower Group.

Earlier in the year, the ED sleuths reactivated its operations in the matter. At that point of time mainly two chit fund entities, namely Tower Group and Pincon Group were under the radar of the CBI sleuths. The ED sleuths had also conducted raid & search operations at Ramendu Chattopadhyay’s residence in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district in West Bengal. The ED sleuths also seized crucial documents from his residence at that point of time.

