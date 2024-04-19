Maha: 5 Vidarbha constituencies record 54.85 pc polling till 5 pm
By IANS | Published: April 19, 2024 06:06 PM2024-04-19T18:06:54+5:302024-04-19T18:10:05+5:30
Mumbai, April 19 Five Vidarbha seats in Maharashtra recorded at least 54.85 per cent polling till 5 pm ...
Mumbai, April 19 Five Vidarbha seats in Maharashtra recorded at least 54.85 per cent polling till 5 pm on Friday, election officials said.
The five Lok Sabha constituency-wise percentages in the first phase are as follows:
Ramtek 52.38 per cent; Nagpur 47.91 per cent; Bhandara-Gondia 56.87 per cent; Gadchiroli-Chimur 64.95 per cent and Chandrapur is 55.11 per cent.
--IANS
sj/dan
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app