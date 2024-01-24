Maha ATS nabs Nashik man with links to global terror outfit ISIS

Nashik (Maharashtra), Jan 24 The Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) swooped down on a person allegedly having links with the banned global terrorist organization ISIS, officials said here on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra ATS said that the arrested accused was in continuous touch with the ISIS, showed signs of radicalisation in recent years and provided funds to the foreign terror outfit.

The ATS said that during the raids, it recovered electronic devices like mobile phones, laptops, pen-drives and some incriminating documents from the premises of the accused.

They added that several of his associates were also under the radar and were being probed in other states across the country.

The accused was produced before a Special Court which has remanded him to police custody till January 31, and further investigations are underway, said the ATS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor