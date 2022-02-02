Maha BJP MLA Nitesh Rane remanded to police custody till Feb 4

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has been remanded in police custody for two days by the court, so it is now clear that Nitesh Rane will remain in custody till February 4. Rane's problems have increased in the case of Shiv Sainik Santosh Parab attack. Rakesh Parab has also been remanded in police custody till February 4.

Earlier, the court had rejected the bail application of Nitesh Rane in the Santosh Parab attack case. Nitesh Rane had surrendered in the civil court as per the order of the Supreme Court.

Rane Jr is charged with the alleged Dec 18, 2021 attack on a Shiv Sena activist Santosh M. Parab while campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Cooperative Bank polls though the BJP leader has consistently denied any involvement.

According to Parab's police complaint, when he was returning home that evening, his motorcyle was hit by a SUV without number plates, one person stepped out and assaulted him with a paperknife.

Later, the assailant allegedly was overheard saying that Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane should be informed of (this) incident, called up someone and sped off in the SUV.

The police subsequently arrested 6 accused - Chetan Pawar, Karan B. Kamble, Anil Nakka, Karan D. Kamble, Deepak N. Waghode and Sachin Satpute - all from Pune, while two other accused Dnyaneshwar D. Devnur and Dheeraj Jadhav are still absconding.

As per the probe, Karan B. Kamble revealed the weapons used in the offence which were recovered and the attack was commissioned by Devnur and Jadhav for Rs 150,000 of which they were paid Rs 20,000.

The probe revealed that Satpute and Nitesh Rane had hatched the conspiracy on Aug 28 last year with the latter wanting to teach Parab a lesson for targeting the Rane family.