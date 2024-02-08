Maha Congress jolted as ex-minister Baba Z. Siddique quits, may join NCP

Mumbai, Feb 8 In a jolt to Maharashtra Congress, a senior leader, Bandra strongman and former minister Baba Ziauddin Siddique on Thursday quit the party’s primary membership with immediate effect.

Siddique, who was a party loyalist through thick and thin for some 48 years, announced his resignation on an X post.

“I joined the Indian National Congress Party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years… There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say, some things are better left unsaid,” said Siddique in his sign off tweet.

Though he has not indicated his future plans, there’s speculation in political circles that he may throw in his lot with the Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Siddique was elected BMC Municipal Corporator twice in 1992 and 1997, and served as a MLA from the prestigious Bandra West Assembly constituency for three terms in 1999, 2004 and 2009, plus as Chairman of MHADA (2000-2004).

Incidentally, his son, Zeeshan Siddique, 34, is the current Congress MLA from Bandra East constituency, and also leader of the Mumbai Youth Congress.

