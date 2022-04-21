Maha: Cops nab 4 wanted Maoists with Rs 18L reward

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), April 21 In a significant success, the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Thursday nabbed four most wanted Maoists, including a woman, carrying a total reward of Rs 18 lakh on their heads, a top official said here.

Among those arrested from the Nelgunda forests as part of the Maoists' 'Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign' week are two area committee members, said Superintendent of Police, Ankit Goyal.

They arrested Maoists have been identified as Bapu alias Ramji Doghe Wadde, 30, Maruti alias Manik Sadhu Gawde, 34, Suman alias Janni Komati Kudnami, 24, and Ajit alias Bharat, all hailing from different villages in Gadchiroli.

The operation was conducted by the Gadchiroli Police crack teams after receiving a confidential tip-off that the Maoists would strike the villages in the Nelgunda area disguised as civil.

Wadde belonged to Company No. 10 and was involved in the brutal murder of a policeman, Dushant P. Nandeshwar, at Pomke Kothi village on August 14, 2020, besides 13 other major crimes like seven murders, three shootouts, two robberies and one arson, and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head.

Gawde worked as an area committee member in Gutta Dalam had three encounter killings and other offences registered against him with a reward of Rs 6 lakh on his head.

The sole woman nabbed, Kudnami, faced 11 major offences including three murders and eight encounters, and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh, said Goyal.

Bharat was part of the team comprising Gawde and Wadde who indulged in the shocking killing of two tribals in the last fortnight in Jharewada village. The police are now probing his involvement in other crimes.

The operations were carried out under the supervision of top officials, including Goyal, Additional SPs Sameer Shaikh Somay Munde, Anuj Tare and others, as part of the efforts to rid the district of Maoist violence.

