Maha: Deputy CM Fadnavis plays role of peacemaker in Ahmednagar

Mumbai, March 25 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the politically important Ahmednagar constituency in Maharashtra heaved a sigh of relief after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ intervention to pacify party legislator and former minister Ram Shinde over the re-nomination of sitting MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil.

Shinde has assured to wholeheartedly work for Sujay’s victory with a higher margin.

Shinde, who was elected to the state council after his defeat in Karjat-Jamshed in the 2019 assembly elections, comes from the Vanjari community with a sizeable presence in the constituency and in Ahmednagar district which is also a leading district in the state’s cooperative sector.

Shinde had expressed strong reservations over Sujay Vikhe-Patil’s style of functioning especially for not taking him and other party functionaries on board in pursuing the party's agenda and also undertaking developmental initiatives.

Fadnavis had to intervene as Sujay is the son of the senior minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and division in the party would have created problems for retaining the seat at a time when the MahaYuti is chasing its 45-plus target in the Lok Sabha elections.

Also, Sujay was recently questioned by a few villagers over the water scarcity and asked him not to give sugar but to make necessary arrangements for water. The villagers were critical of Sujay’s arrogance and neglect in fulfilling poll promises.

BJP MLC Ram Shinde said: “Devendra Fadnavis listened to all my grievances and complaints. Fadnavis asked me to keep aside differences to fulfil the party's target of ‘AB ki baar 400 par’. So, being a loyal worker of the BJP, I will work for the party’s victory.”

“I do not need to be advised to work for the party and follow its norms,” he taunted.

Shinde said that although he and Vikhe-Patil had some differences on a personal level they are not meant to be taken up in politics. He reiterated that being a party’s loyal worker he would abide by its policies.

The BJP has fielded Sujay for the second time considering the Vikhe-Patil family’s clout in the Ahmednagar district due to the presence through educational and medical institutions.

Moreover, Vikhe-Patil, who has travelled from Congress to Shiv Sena and now to BJP, plays a key role in the cooperative banking, sugar, dairy and allied sectors.

Over the years, the BJP has made inroads in Ahmednagar which traditionally used to be the Congress bastion but later NCP established its hold.

However, after the split in NCP, the BJP is quite keen to further consolidate its position and hopes that Sujay’s re-election will be instrumental in achieving its target.

Sujay, who was tapped by the NCP, ultimately joined the BJP and won the 2019 general elections defeating the NCP nominee Sangram Jagtap.

He polled 70,6660 votes (58.64 per cent vote share) against Jagtap who got 42,3187 votes (35.15 per cent vote share).

