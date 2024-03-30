Maha: Five LS seats in East Vidarbha to witness triangular contest

Mumbai, March 30 There will be a triangular contest in the five Lok Sabha constituencies from East Vidarbha where the polling is slated for April 19.

As per the data provided by the State Election Department, 97 contestants are in the fray but the fight is expected among candidates from the recognised parties including Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena and BSP in these five constituencies.

In Ramtek constituency, three candidates from the recognised parties include Raju Parwe (Shiv Sena), Shyamkumar Barve (Congress) and Sandeep Meshram (BSP) though there are 13 from unrecognised parties and 12 independents.

In Ramtek, the Congress had nominated Rashmi Barve as nominee but her caste certificate was declared invalid. Now her husband is in the electoral fray.

In Nagpur, BJP nominee Nitin Gadkari, Vikas Thakare (Congress) and Yogesh Lanjewar (BSP) are from recognised parties apart from 13 from unrecognised and 10 independents.

In Bhandara-Gondiya constituency, of the 18 candidates, Sunil Mendhe (BJP), Prashant Padole (Congress) and Sanjay Kumbhalkar (BSP) are from recognised parties while 4 from unrecognised and 11 independents.

Further, a triangular contest will be witnessed among Ashok Nete (BJP), Karasan Namdev (Congress) and Yogesh Honnade (BSP) though there are 4 other candidates from unrecognised parties and 3 independents.

In Chandrapur, of the 15 candidates, Pratibha Dhanorkar (Congress), Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP and Rajendra Ramteke (BSP) are from recognised parties while 9 from unrecognised and 3 independents are in the fray.

According to state chief electoral officer S Chockalingam, 95,54,667 voters will cast their votes through 10,652 polling stations in these five constituencies.

As far as the beginning of the second phase in 8 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, Chockalingam said that the filing of the nomination began on March 28 and the withdrawal date is on April 8. The polling in these 8 seats including Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani is slated for April 26.

He said that the number of polling stations has increased to 98,114 in 2024 against 96,640 in 2019 and 90,386 in 2014.

He added that from March 1 and 28, the various central and state agencies have seized illegal cash, liquor, drugs and precious metals worth Rs 342.29 crore.

He added that 1,656 flying squad teams and 2096 static surveillance teams have been formed in 48 Lok Sabha seats for the seizure of illegal cash, liquor and drugs.

