Maha govt’s redevelopment push is pro-builders and developers: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai, Dec 15 Shiv Sena UBT leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday claimed that the slew of decisions to push redevelopment in Mumbai by the BJP-led MahaYuti government in the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections were lies and false announcements, adding that they are pro-builders and developers.

He further said that a slew of announcements, including making Mumbai Pagdi free, relocation of high-frequency radar centres located at Dahisar and Juhu to enable the redevelopment of buildings and a new scheme for redevelopment specifically targeting areas previously constrained by defence and military restrictions, were made based on their demands.

As far as Pagdi free Mumbai announcement, Aaditya Thackeray told reporters, “What we have asked for give all tenants occupant status and legal protection from eviction by landlords, resolve the legal issue of competent authority in court and keep the age of the building as a trigger for redevelopment rather than the condition of the building.”

He further added, “What the government has promised. Tenants will get the amount of space, ONLY as much as they already have. Landlords/ Builders will get additional FSI, TDR and incentives. The BJP government has sided with the landlords and builders instead of tenants living in pugree/ cessed properties. We stand with the Tenants for their rights and believe that they must be protected at all costs.”

Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the Chief Minister has tried to fool Mumbaikars again, especially from Juhu, Andheri and Dahisar.

“When I asked the CM about his promise on their redevelopment before every election for the past decade. His answer is hilarious and a blatant lie. For High Frequency Radar in Dahisar, he said that alternate land has been identified in Gorai, and apparently, the @AAI_Official has okayed the move. The point is, instead of lying, show us the land, show us your letter to AAI, show us their consent and show us what work has happened till date?” he asked in his post on X.

“For Juhu, an even bigger lie to cover up their failure,” he said, adding that “the CM in his reply to my address states that a delegation of @AAI_Official has been invited to study other lands to shift the HFR and then once they’ve okayed it, the process of shifting will begin.”

“Why does the CM remember this only before elections? Why hasn’t it happened for a decade? Why hasn’t the AAI delegation come to date? This is nothing but empty announcements and replies to our questions as Mumbaikars from the BJP that has been in government at the Union and state level for 12 and 10 years respectively,” he noted.

He appealed to the Mumbaikars not to fall for this trap of the BJP.

