Maha Kumbh 2025: Gautam Adani With Family Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj (Watch Videos)

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, along with his family members, including his wife Priti, performed "Aarti" at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the occasion of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

#MahaKumbh2025 | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani along with his family offers prayers at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/SMzXmwxM0R — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2025

Earlier, the Adani family distributed 'Mahaprasad' with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to devotees at the ongoing Mahakumbh. The collaboration is part of the Mahaprasad Seva initiative, which will run throughout the Mela till February 26, 2025.

"I am very, very excited for the Mahakumbh," said Gautam Adani at the time of arrival at Prayagraj Airport on Tuesday. “It is my good fortune that we are starting the Mahaprasad Seva for the devotees in collaboration with ISKCON.”