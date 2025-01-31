Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj Police Officer Brijesh Tiwari Suspended After Video of Him Throwing Soil in Food at 'Bhandara' Goes Viral

Soraon station in-charge Brijesh Tiwari has been suspended after a video went viral in which he was seen dumping soil in a food vessel at a 'Bhandara,' said Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, DCP Ganganagar. The 'Bhandara' was being prepared for severed devotees who had arrived at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

A video of a police officer putting soil in a food vessel went viral on social media sites, which led police to register a complaint against him. Social media users, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In a post, Yadav wrote, "It is unfortunate that the good efforts of those who are making arrangements to provide food and water to those stranded in Maha Kumbh are being scuttled due to political animosity. Public should take notice!"

In response, the official account of DCP Ganga Nagar replied: "Taking cognizance of the matter, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) has suspended the Soraon SHO based on a report from ACP Soraon. Departmental proceedings are underway."

This comes a day after a tragic stampede broke out at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagaraj. At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured.