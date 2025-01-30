Mahakumbh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sector 22 of Prayagraj, Several Pandals Destroyed (Video)

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: A massive fire broke out in Sector 22 of Prayagraj on Thursday, the day after a stampede at the Maha Kumbh 2025. Several pandals were burned in the blaze, though no casualties have been reported as no one was present at the site when the fire started. The fire was brought under control, but the exact cause of the fire is still unknown. Initial reports suggest it could have been caused by a short circuit.

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a few tents erected in an open area under the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area in Prayagraj today. The fire was doused and there was no casualty in the incident as per the Fire Department



Official confirmed the fire in Sector 22, saying, "We received information that a fire had broken out in the tents. Upon reaching the spot, we found that 15 tents were affected. We took immediate action, extinguished the fire, and brought it under control. There was some difficulty due to the lack of access roads, but everything is now under control. There have been no casualties, and no single burn."

This incident follows an earlier fire on January 19, when flames erupted in the Gita Press camp in Sector 19, under Shastri Bridge. Around 170 cottages were destroyed in that fire. Over 45 fire trucks worked tirelessly to contain the fire. After that, the mela administration heightened their vigilance, launching an operation that led to the confiscation of small gas cylinders to prevent further incidents.