Panna: Ceiling Slab Collapse at Under-Construction Cement Factory in Madhya Pradesh Leaves Two Dead, Over 50 Injured (Watch Video)

Panna, Madhya Pradesh (January 30, 2025): A tragic accident at the JK Cement factory in Panna district resulted in the deaths of two workers and injuries to more than 50 others, according to reports. The incident occurred on Thursday when a ceiling slab collapsed in an under-construction section of the plant.

Regional media reports indicate that the workers were installing the ceiling slab when the central area of the structure gave way. Several workers were killed and many others injured in the incident.

Emergency response teams, including police and rescue units, have been working at the site to rescue those trapped in the debris. The injured workers are being transported to hospitals for medical treatment.

Khajuraho MP and State BJP Chief Vishnu Datt Sharma has directed the district administration to provide immediate assistance to the victims and ensure proper treatment for the injured.

"An accident occurred inside the JK Cement Factory in Panna. I have received information about it and have immediately spoken to the Superintendent of Police, the District Collector, and administrative officials. I have directed that relief work should be carried out as quickly as possible and that immediate arrangements be made for our injured worker brothers," he said.