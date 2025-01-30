Jitu Patwari Accident: Madhya Pradesh Congress President’s Vehicle Hit by Truck Near Fanda Toll (Watch Video)

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari's car met with an accident on Thursday morning, January 30, near Fanda Toll, Lasudia Parihar. The incident took place around 10.30 am when the state president was en route to Bhopal from Indro to attend the Shaheed Diwas program at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

However, no injuries were reported to the driver and the Congress state president in the accident. Kotwali police station in-charge Ravindra Yadav said that road construction work is going to one side near the toll plaza on Bhopal-Indore road, so the road was open one way.

Sehore, Madhya Pradesh: Around 10:30 AM, Congress State President Jitu Patwari's vehicle was rear-ended by a truck near Fanda Toll, Lasudia Parihar. Fortunately, there were no injuries. Patwari was en route from Indore to Bhopal to attend the Shaheed Diwas program at the PCC pic.twitter.com/sR70w6LMb7 — IANS (@ians_india) January 30, 2025

Also Read | Rajasthan Accident: Two Feared Dead As Massive Fire Breaks Out After Trailer Collision in Ajmer (Watch Video).

A video shared by news agency IANS shows a Toyota Fortuner car in which Jitu Patwari was travelling severely damaged from behind. The vehicle's back windshield was also damaged, and the left signal light was also broken in the accident.

The incident took place in Khajuri police station area, police reached the spot and conducting the investigating the accident.