Mahaa News Office Attack in Hyderabad: BRS Cadres Pelt Stones at News Headquarters Building in Jubilee Hills

BRS activists allegedly attacked the office of Mahaa News in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, with stones on Saturday, June 28, for allegedly spreading false stories against BRS working president KT Rama Rao in connection with the phone-tapping case. The office’s glass panels and the windows of cars parked outside were severely damaged in the stone pelting by the party cadre.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan condemned the incident in statements posted on the social media platform X.

"I condemn the attack on the headquarters of Maha News, a leading media channel in the Telugu states. It is outrageous that miscreants attacked the office of the channel in Hyderabad and created havoc. There is no place for such attacks in a democracy. The idea of reining in the media with threats and attacks is not good. People and society will not accept it. I stand in solidarity with the management, staff, and journalists of Maha News," Chandrababu Naidu said in a post on X.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that if there are objections to news or reports in the media, there are lawful systems for recourse. “It is not fair to indulge in such physical attacks,” he said, urging the Telangana government to take action against those responsible.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay also condemned the violence, stating that goons affiliated with the BRS party were attempting to suppress press freedom. He said that the attack was not merely damage to property but a direct assault on the freedom of the press.

There have been allegations against some BRS party members in connection with the suicide of a news anchor. Bandi Sanjay alleged that BRS goons carried out the attack to divert public attention from the case, questioning how justified it is to attack Maha News, which once supported the BRS.

Meanwhile, former minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao responded to the incident, stating that there is no place for physical attacks in a democracy. He said BRS cadres had been advised to remain calm, acknowledging the pain and sentiments of party leaders and activists. He urged his workers to focus on fighting against the non-implementation of the “420 promises” made by the Congress government.