Mahagathbandhan facing internal divisions, NDA will form govt again in Bihar: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, Nov 2 As the countdown to the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections picks up pace, leaders of the ruling alliance have launched a full-throated campaign of confidence, emphasising governance and development achievements while projecting the opposition as divided and behind in the race.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain asserted, “The people of Bihar have made up their minds that this time again, they will form an NDA government. With the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, and with the strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the NDA is going to form the government in Bihar."

"The Mahagathbandhan has completely fallen behind in the campaign and is facing major internal divisions,” he added.

Meanwhile, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan stressed rule-of-law and economic initiatives under the alliance.

“One thing is clear: the rule of law is being followed. Anyone facing allegations, whether from our party or the ruling alliance, will be dealt with according to the law. There are many examples of action being taken. This is not like 1990 to 2005, when police had to take orders from the Chief Minister’s office,” he said.

He went on to highlight the economic achievements of the alliance government: “Since the new industrial policy and investment initiatives, around Rs 42,000 crore has been invested, boosting industries and employment in Bihar. Government job directives are in place, and work is progressing. Funds are provided to help women start businesses, with up to Rs 2 lakh support. Opposition claims of bribes are false; these measures empower women.”

Together, these statements encapsulate the ruling alliance’s two-pronged pitch ahead of the polls, a narrative of strong governance, economic progress and women-centred empowerment, coupled with a critique of the opposition as disunited and unable to mount a sustained challenge.

Bihar elections will take place in two phases -- on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14.

The next few days will witness intense campaigning across Bihar, and these statements by senior leaders underline the stakes as both alliances position themselves firmly for the electoral battle ahead.

