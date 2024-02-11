Mahagathbandhan MLAs enjoy leisure time at Tejashwi's residence, video goes viral

Patna, Feb 11 Mahagathbandhan MLAs were seen enjoying a leisure time at the residence of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s residence in Patna while playing songs on musical instruments to entertain themselves, ahead of the floor test in Bihar.

In one such video -- which has gone viral on social media -- RJD and left MLAs are seen singing a song on Guitar.

RJD MLA and MP Mahboob Ali Kaiser’s son Yousuf Salauddin can be seen sitting alongside Tejashwi Yadav and playing guitar. He is seen singing the song ‘Na chedo hamein, Ham sataye hue hain; Boht zakham seenay pe, Khae huae hain,’ in an apparent message to the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who recently again ditched RJD and formed the government with BJP.

The MLAs of RJD and left parties leaders have been staying at the Tejashwi Yadav residence located at 5 Desh Ratna Marg in Patna since Saturday evening. RJD has made special cuisines for the MLAs at the former Deputy Chief Minister’s residence.

The MLAs are likely to stay at Tejashwi’s residence till Monday morning and from there will go directly to Bihar assembly for the floor test.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that Tejashwi Yadav is frightened because of the floor test and has no faith in his own MLAs.

“He thinks that his MLAs will leave him and that is why he has put them under house detention at his own residence. Tejashwi believes in dynastic politics and has a mindset to treat his own MLAs like bound labourers. He should respect his MLAs like BJP does,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

BJP has taken all of its 78 MLAs to Bodh Gaya for two days workshop while JD-U is making all efforts to keep its all 45 MLAs intact before the crucial floor test on February 12.

