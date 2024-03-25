Mahakal Temple Fire: Amit Shah, CM Mohan Yadav Prays for Speedy Recovery of Injured, Magisterial Probe Ordered

New Delhi, March 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished for the speedy recovery of the people, who sustained burns in a fire that broke out during the Bhasma Aarti at the sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain's Mahakal temple on Monday morning. Taking to his official handle on X, the Union Home Minister informed that he spoke to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in light of the incident, adding that all necessary assistance was being provided to the injured.

"Talked to Chief Minister Shri @DrMohanYadav51 and got information regarding the fire incident in Shri Mahakal Temple of Ujjain. The local administration is providing assistance and treatment to the injured. I pray to Baba Mahakal for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah posted from his official X handle. CM Yadav, also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the fire, saying he is in constant touch with the local administration.

"The accident that happened this morning during Bhasma Aarti in the sanctum sanctorum of Baba Mahakal temple is sad. I have been in touch with the administration since this morning. Everything is under control. It is a prayer to Baba Mahakal that all the injured get a complete recovery soon," Chief Minister Yadav posted from his official handle on X.

Meanwhile, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said a magisterial inquiry was ordered into the incident, adding that the committee instituted to probe the incident has been directed to hand in its report within three days.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Visit at Hospital in Indore

#WATCH | Ujjain Mahakal Temple fire | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya arrive at the hospital in Indore to meet the injured. pic.twitter.com/dVBoZeE8VA — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

As per an official statement, the incident will be probed by Chief Executive Officer District Panchayat Mrinal Meena and Additional Collector Ujjain Anukul Jain. Holi festivities at the popular Mahakaleshwar temple descended into chaos earlier in the day after a fire broke out during the Bhasma Aarti at the 'garbagriha' of the shrine, officials said.

As many as 13 people, including priests and temple staff, were injured in the incident. Among the injured was the chief priest Sanjay Guru, who was presiding over the Bhasma Aarti. Those injured in the incident were rushed to the Ujjain district hospital for treatment. "The fire broke out during Bhasma Aarti at the garbhagriha. 13 people were injured in the incident and are currently under treatment," the district collector said.