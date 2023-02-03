Maharashtra: 19 year old student stabbed to death on Mumbai road, accused absconding

A 19-year-old college student was stabbed to death with sharp-edged weapons in the middle of a Mumbai road on Thursday evening by two unknown persons, Chunabhatti police informed.

The deceased has been identified as Mukhtar Sheikh, a resident of Chembur area.

According to the police, on Thursday evening, around 6.30 pm, two youths stabbed Sheikh and fled from the spot. The accused are currently absconding.

In a badly injured condition, people took the student to the nearest hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead, the police informed.

The victim was apparently returning home from college in the Chunabhatti area of Mumbai.

According to the police, the case has a love affair angle to it.

A girl was in love with a boy earlier, but she left him and started loving the deceased (Mukhtar Sheikh), due to which the old lover of the girl, along with a friend, carried out the incident, stated the police.

The police have identified one of the accused involved in the murder.

The Chunabhatti police have registered a case under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two unidentified persons.

The police are further investigating the matter along with the crime branch.

( With inputs from ANI )

