Maharashtra: 2 dead, 1 injured due to soil cave-in at construction site in Thane

Two workers died while one was injured after soil caved in during construction work in Thane on Thursday, a police officer said.

"A pit was being dug for an under-construction building in Thane city's Naupada complex, in which two labourers died and a labourer was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped beneath the debris," said Sanjay Dhumal, Senior Police Officer.

Further action will be taken in this entire matter according to the report of the Municipal Corporation engineer, the police officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor