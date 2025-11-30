Maharashtra: After family kills beau over caste, woman 'marries' his dead body

Nanded, Nov 30 In a bizarre incident, a woman, whose boyfriend was killed, allegedly by her family, applied vermillion in his name and vowed to spend her entire life in his house in Maharashtra's Nanded district.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Saksham Tate, was beaten black and blue, his head crushed with a stone and shot in the head by the woman's family over caste differences.

At Tate's funeral, his girlfriend, Aanchal, applied vermillion on her forehead and vowed to live in his house as a daughter-in-law.

Aanchal, who met Tate through her brothers, fell in love with him during his frequent visits to their home.

However, the caste difference played a spoilsport in their love, and Aanchal's family began pressurising her to break her three-year-old relationship with Tate.

Even in adversities in the wake of numerous threats, Aanchal did not leave Tate's side and stood firm by their love.

Things took a hostile turn when Aanchal's family got to know that she was planning to marry Tate.

On Thursday, Aanchal's father and brothers thrashed him and shot him dead.

During Tate's last rites, Aanchal reached his home, applied turmeric on his body and vermillion on her forehead.

After "marrying" Tate, she decided to live in his house for the rest of her life as his wife. "Our love won, even in Saksham's death, and my father and brothers lost," she said.

Reasoning out her marriage with the dead body, she said, "Even though Tate is dead, their love is still alive."

Aanchal also sought the death penalty for Tate's killers.

The police have registered a case and arrested six accused in connection with Tate's murder.

The accused were being interrogated, the police said.

