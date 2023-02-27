Maharashtra: Body of unidentified man found in Thane pond

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a pond near Thane jail on Monday.

"The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a pond near Thane jail in Thane. The body has been sent for post-mortem," police said.

Investigation into the case is underway, the police further said.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

