Maharashtra: Body of unidentified man found in Thane pond

Published: February 27, 2023

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a pond near Thane jail on Monday.

"The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a pond near Thane jail in Thane. The body has been sent for post-mortem," police said.

Investigation into the case is underway, the police further said.

More details are awaited.

