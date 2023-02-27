Maharashtra: Body of unidentified man found in Thane pond
By ANI | Published: February 27, 2023 10:14 AM 2023-02-27T10:14:44+5:30 2023-02-27T15:45:07+5:30
The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a pond near Thane jail on Monday. "The body of ...
The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a pond near Thane jail on Monday.
"The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a pond near Thane jail in Thane. The body has been sent for post-mortem," police said.
Investigation into the case is underway, the police further said.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app