Maharashtra: Fire in Pune's godown extinguished, no casualties reported
By ANI | Published: May 29, 2023 10:44 AM 2023-05-29T10:44:49+5:30 2023-05-29T10:45:02+5:30
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : The fire that broke out in Pune's paper-cardboard godown has been extinguished, informed fire department officials on Monday.
A massive fire broke out at a godown in Pune's Golmarket, in the early hours of the morning.
The call regarding the fire incident was received around 1 am in the morning and nine fire tenders reached the spot, informed officials.
"Fire broke out in a paper-cardboard godown in Golmarket of Pune, during the early hours today. 9 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire," said Pune fire department officials.
Further details are awaited.
