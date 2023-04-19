Maharashtra: Former Ranji Cricketer Praveen Hingnikar injured in road accident, wife dies

Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : Former Ranji Cricketer and coach Praveen Hingnikar suffered injuries while his wife died on the spot in a road accident in Mehkar taluka near the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The injured Hingnikar has been admitted to a private hospital in Mehkar for treatment.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the couple was on their way from Pune to Nagpur after visiting their son's house in Pune when their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor