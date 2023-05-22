Maharashtra: Four injured after fire breaks out at building in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : Four people were severely injured after a fire broke out at a building in Thane's Shivaji Nagar on Monday, an official said.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Thane Municipal Corporation said that the four people injured in the incident are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

"All four injured people in the fire incident have been shifted to Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital for further treatment," an official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway into the incident.

Earlier six people suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a house in the Khar West area of Maharashtra's Mumbai district on Monday, said the police.

As per the information from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the fire broke out due to gas leakage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor